Sports News Roundup: Piniella to return to Cubs; Warriors eye March 1 for Curry return and more

Piniella to return to Cubs as guest analyst

Nearly 10 years after he walked away from his manager position with the Chicago Cubs, Lou Piniella will return as part of a team of analysts for the club's new Marquee Sports Network. The news was met with cheers at the team's annual fan convention this weekend.

Report: Warriors eye March 1 for Curry return

The Golden State Warriors have a soft target date of March 1 for the return of two-time MVP Stephen Curry, The Athletic reported Sunday. Curry broke his left hand in an Oct. 30 game against the Phoenix Suns and was originally believed to have a targeted return of February. There was also some speculation Curry might just sit out the season altogether for the Warriors (10-34), but he has remained intent on making a return.

Golf: Kuchar wins in Singapore despite seventh hole meltdown

Matt Kuchar survived a nightmare on the front nine before claiming a three-shot victory over former world number one Justin Rose in his maiden appearance at the Singapore Open on Sunday. The American dropped a triple bogey but displayed tremendous resilience to card a one-under-par 70 for a winning total of 18-under 266.

Bobrovsky, streaking Panthers set sights on Wild

The Florida Panthers spent all of last week battling a goaltender problem, but Sergei Bobrovsky provided some necessary relief on Saturday night in Detroit. Bobrovsky, who is the main source of Florida's difficulty in net, was back in the crease after missing two games with an upper-body injury. The two-time Vezina Trophy recipient registered 27 saves as the Panthers earned an important 4-1 win over the reeling Red Wings.

McGregor makes fast work of Cerrone on UFC return

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon with a stunning knockout of Donald Cerrone in under a minute at UFC 246 on Saturday in his first fight since losing a lightweight title bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov 15 months ago. The 31-year-old Irishman left 'Cowboy' Cerrone bloodied just seconds into the fight by ramming shoulders into his face from the clinch, and when they broke McGregor landed a head kick that wobbled the American and sent him scrambling back to the cage. No.

12 West Virginia looks to rebound at home vs. Texas

The travails and challenges of playing on the road in the Big 12 Conference caught up with No. 12 West Virginia on Saturday, and the Mountaineers will look to rebound when they host Texas on Monday in Morgantown, West Virginia. Both teams head to Monday's game after losses - the Mountaineers were waylaid on the road by Kansas State 84-68 while Texas dropped a 66-57 decision at home to No. 6 Kansas.

NBA roundup: LeBron, D lead Lakers by Rockets

LeBron James produced his 31st double-double, Kyle Kuzma chipped in 23 points and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers turned a third-quarter defensive clinic into a 124-115 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday. The Lakers delivered an efficient offensive display without their leading scorer, Anthony Davis, by following James' lead. James paired a team-high 31 points with a game-high 12 assists to steward the Lakers. Their defensive might turned the tide in the third, which they won 32-17.

Djokovic crosses fingers for clean air at Melbourne Park

Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he was saddened by the sight of players and ball kids struggling in smoky conditions during Australian Open qualifying and hoped the worst of the air pollution was behind them at the year's first Grand Slam. Smoke from bushfires raging across the country blanketed Melbourne Park during the opening days of qualifying, forcing Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic to retire after she collapsed in a coughing fit and leaving other players battling for breath.

Tennis: Extreme heat, fires to affect sports more through climate change - report

The poor air quality which left players fighting for breath at Melbourne Park last week, and the extreme heat which disrupted the tournament in the past, will become the new norm if sports do not do more to address climate change, a report released on Monday said. The Australian Open, the season's first Grand Slam, starts later on Monday but the lead-up was blighted by smoke from bushfires that have raged across Australia for months.

Chiefs beat Titans, return to Super Bowl for first time in 50 years

The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 seasons after defeating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the American Football Conference championship on Sunday. The Chiefs, who last played in the Super Bowl in 1970 when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings, will meet the winner of Sunday's late game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 in Miami.

