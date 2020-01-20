Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patriots QB Brady 'open-minded' about free agency

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 05:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 05:26 IST
Patriots QB Brady 'open-minded' about free agency

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady plans to play football next season when he's 43, but he is not tipping his hand about a return to New England as he prepares to become an unrestricted free agent. "I'm open-minded about the process," Brady said Sunday in his weekly interview with Westwood One radio. "At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I'm looking forward to what's ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I'll embrace it with open arms."

All of Brady's decorated 20-year NFL career has been spent in New England, where he has won six Super Bowl rings. He made $23 million this season after signing a contract extension last offseason that technically took him through the 2021 season. But the final two years of that deal automatically void at the end of the league year -- March 18 -- and the deal prevents New England from using the franchise tag, allowing Brady to call all the shots about his destination in 2020 and beyond.

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported that it would be "extremely surprising" for Brady to reach agreement with the Patriots before the start of free agency. Brady and the Patriots were bounced from the 2019 playoffs in the wild-card round by the Tennessee Titans. Brady often has repeated his belief that he can play until he's 45.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said this month that he "hopes and prays" Brady plays for the Patriots next season. Brady led the Patriots to a 12-4 record in 2019, completing 60.8 percent of his 613 passes for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time since the 2008 season.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

Scientists develop laser diode to emit deep UV light

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE -No sex, no babies: S.Korea's emerging feminists reject marriage

No dating, no sex, no marriage, and no babies two South Korean YouTubers who vow to stay single have caused an uproar in the East Asian nation as it battles the worlds lowest fertility rate.The duo has gained celebrity status for their SOLO...

49ers RB Coleman leaves game with arm injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman was carted off the field with an apparent right elbow injury during the second quarter of Sundays NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. Coleman was taken in for X-rays to determi...

Fines for European privacy breaches reach 114 mln euros - report

European regulators have imposed 114 million euros 126 million in fines for data breaches since tougher privacy rules came into force in mid-2018, with approaches varying widely from country to country. A report by law firm DLA Piper said F...

Britons' trust in institutions falls to record low - Edelman

Britons mistrust of government, business, the media, and charities rose to the highest in at least 20 years last year, with only Russians admitted to less confidence in their countrys institutions, according to a long-running survey. U.S. p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020