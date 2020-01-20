Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Piniella to return to Cubs as guest analyst

Nearly 10 years after he walked away from his manager position with the Chicago Cubs, Lou Piniella will return as part of a team of analysts for the club's new Marquee Sports Network. The news was met with cheers at the team's annual fan convention this weekend. Landry squanders six-shot lead before winning American Express

American Andrew Landry squandered a six-shot lead before steadying to clinch a two-stroke victory over Abraham Ancer at the American Express in La Quinta, California on Sunday. Landry seemed headed for a runaway victory until he ran up three straight bogeys from the 13th hole at the PGA West Stadium course. Report: Warriors eye March 1 for Curry return

The Golden State Warriors have a soft target date of March 1 for the return of two-time MVP Stephen Curry, The Athletic reported Sunday. Curry broke his left hand in an Oct. 30 game against the Phoenix Suns and was originally believed to have a targeted return of February. There was also some speculation Curry might just sit out the season altogether for the Warriors (10-34), but he has remained intent on making a return. Wozniacki battles 'mixed emotions' in first round win at Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki battled "mixed emotions" as she stepped on court at the Australian Open on Monday to begin the final tournament of her career but the former world No. 1 kept her composure to deliver a 6-1 6-3 first-round win over Kristie Ahn. The Dane's speedy footwork and trademark defensive skills were on full display as she breezed through the first set in just 24 minutes on Melbourne Arena. Gymnastics: Miller keen to see Biles eclipse her in Tokyo

Shannon Miller thinks her time as the United States' most decorated Olympic gymnast will come to an end this summer and the 42-year-old will be in Tokyo cheering on Simone Biles as she bids to supplant her. Biles bagged five medals, including four gold, in her dazzling Olympic debut at Rio four years ago and the 22-year-old is widely expected to surpass Miller's haul of seven at Tokyo later this year. McGregor makes fast work of Cerrone on UFC return

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon with a stunning knockout of Donald Cerrone in under a minute at UFC 246 on Saturday in his first fight since losing a lightweight title bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov 15 months ago. The 31-year-old Irishman left 'Cowboy' Cerrone bloodied just seconds into the fight by ramming shoulders into his face from the clinch, and when they broke McGregor landed a head kick that wobbled the American and sent him scrambling back to the cage. Gauff completes double eclipse of Venus

Coco Gauff shone on her Australian Open debut on Monday as she knocked Venus Williams out of the first round in a repeat of her stunning victory over the seven-times Grand Slam champion in the Wimbledon opener last year. The 15-year-old American sensation, 24 years Williams' junior, eased to a 7-6(5) 6-3 win in the clash of generations at Margaret Court Arena, Gauff's first main draw appearance as a direct qualifier at a Grand Slam. In Olympics-heavy policy speech, Japan PM says Games mark new era for nation

Six months before the Tokyo Olympics open, the Games are already inescapable in Japan - including dominating Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policy speech to parliament on Monday. Normally a staid set piece laying out national policy, Abe this time began with an impassioned evocation of the last time Tokyo hosted the Summer Olympics, in 1964 - proudly viewed as marking Japan's return to the world stage after its defeat in World War Two. NHL roundup: Penguins come from three down to beat Bruins

Bryan Rust's tiebreaking goal in the third period capped the Pittsburgh Penguins' comeback from an early three-goal deficit Sunday to give them a 4-3 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins. At 12:35 of the third period, Rust, from 12 feet, converted a pass from behind the net from Evgeni Malkin, who picked up his 50th point on the assist. 49ers and Chiefs to clash in Super Bowl after conference wins

Raheem Mostert rushed for four touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers beat Green Bay 37-20 to book a spot in the Super Bowl where they will face Kansas City, who advanced to the NFL championship game for the first time in 50 seasons with a 35-24 win over Tennessee on Sunday. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was instrumental in their victory in the American Football Conference championship game, breaking the Titans' backs with a dazzling 27-yard first-half touchdown run as the Chiefs overcame a 10-0 deficit.

