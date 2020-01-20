Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the Serie A weekend: BALOTELLI SENT OFF FOR SIXTH DIFFERENT CLUB

Brescia forward Mario Balotelli, dismissed for two bookable offences only eight minutes after coming on as a substitute in the 2-2 draw with Cagliari on Sunday, now has the dubious distinction of being sent off for six different clubs. The maverick forward, booked once for a clumsy challenge then again for dissent, was sent off once each for Inter Milan, AC Milan and Olympique de Marseille and four times each for Manchester City and Nice. The only club where he was not sent off was Liverpool.

He has also been sent off once for Italy, in a World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic. BRESCIA COACH SAYS SENDING-OFF WAS HARSH

Brescia coach Eugenio Corini sympathised with the player, saying he should not have been booked in the first place. "He jumped for the ball and didn't see the defender behind him," said Corini. Balotelli, meanwhile, wrote a short message on Instagram.

"It's incredible how one episode can drastically change everyone's opinion, either too negatively or too positively, about a person," said Balotelli. "I will continue with my day-to-day work, it's not a problem. You can judge me as you wish." SPINAZZOLA PUTS TRANSFER CONFUSION BEHIND HIM

Leonardo Spinazzola played a key part in AS Roma's 3-1 win over Genoa on Sunday, days after a move to Inter Milan fell through. The full back was due to join Inter in a swap with Matteo Politano but Inter pulled the plug after both players had undergone medicals.

"I feel great, to be honest," he said. "I play for the national team, I've played for great teams, now I'm at Roma and that is all I am thinking about." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

