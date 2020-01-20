Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Serie A talking points

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 16:47 IST
Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the Serie A weekend: BALOTELLI SENT OFF FOR SIXTH DIFFERENT CLUB

Brescia forward Mario Balotelli, dismissed for two bookable offences only eight minutes after coming on as a substitute in the 2-2 draw with Cagliari on Sunday, now has the dubious distinction of being sent off for six different clubs. The maverick forward, booked once for a clumsy challenge then again for dissent, was sent off once each for Inter Milan, AC Milan and Olympique de Marseille and four times each for Manchester City and Nice. The only club where he was not sent off was Liverpool.

He has also been sent off once for Italy, in a World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic. BRESCIA COACH SAYS SENDING-OFF WAS HARSH

Brescia coach Eugenio Corini sympathised with the player, saying he should not have been booked in the first place. "He jumped for the ball and didn't see the defender behind him," said Corini. Balotelli, meanwhile, wrote a short message on Instagram.

"It's incredible how one episode can drastically change everyone's opinion, either too negatively or too positively, about a person," said Balotelli. "I will continue with my day-to-day work, it's not a problem. You can judge me as you wish." SPINAZZOLA PUTS TRANSFER CONFUSION BEHIND HIM

Leonardo Spinazzola played a key part in AS Roma's 3-1 win over Genoa on Sunday, days after a move to Inter Milan fell through. The full back was due to join Inter in a swap with Matteo Politano but Inter pulled the plug after both players had undergone medicals.

"I feel great, to be honest," he said. "I play for the national team, I've played for great teams, now I'm at Roma and that is all I am thinking about." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Women CRPF bikers to make R-Day parade debut with daredevil stunts

An all-woman bikers contingent of the CRPF will make its debut and showcase daredevil stunts at the January 26 Republic Day parade at Rajpath, officials said on Monday. The 65-member team will display its acrobatic skills on 350cc Royal Enf...

NPR aims to get caste, ideology information: Prakash Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on Monday said the Centres National Population Register exercise was an evil design aimed at ferreting out information about the caste and ideology of people in the country. The Centre had, on ...

'Profound loss': Sonia Gandhi condoles death of Shamsher Surjewala

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader from Haryana Shamsher Singh Surjewala and said his passing away was a profound loss for the party. In her condolence letter to Vidya, the wife of Surje...

Modi, Nepal's Oli to inaugurate Jogbani-Biratnagar check post tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart KP Oli will jointly inaugurate the Integrated Check-Post ICP at Jogbani-Biratnagar border between the two countries on Tuesday, the Prime Ministers Office said on Monday. The check pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020