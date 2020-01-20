Left Menu
Real Madrid seals deal to sign Brazilian teen Reinier

  • Madrid
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 22:30 IST
Madrid, Jan 20 (AP) Real Madrid has signed 18-year-old playmaker Reinier from Brazilian club Flamengo. Madrid said Monday the talented Brazilian midfielder is joining the club on a contract until June 2026. The Spanish club said Reinier will initially play with its "B" team.

He will arrive in Madrid after playing with Brazil's under-23 squad in qualifying for the 2020 Olympics. The qualifying tournament ends in early February. Financial details were not immediately made available, but Brazilian and Spanish media said Reinier's transfer from Flamengo was worth more than 30 million euros (USD 33.2 million).

Reinier, who turned 18 on Sunday, is the third Brazilian teen signed by Madrid in recent seasons, following Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo. Vinícius Júnior also played for Flamengo, while Rodrygo was signed from Santos. The transfers for each one of them reportedly reached nearly 45 million euros (USD 50 million).

Both also played in the "B" team before making it to the main squad. Reinier is a creative attacking midfielder who has been touted as one of the most promising youngsters in Brazilian soccer. He helped Flamengo win last year's Brazilian league and the Copa Libertadores, South America's most important club competition.

Like Vinícius Júnior at the time he was signed, Reinier played only a few matches as a professional before impressing Madrid and getting the Spanish powerhouse to make an offer. (AP) AH AH

