Panthers hire Baylor's Snow as defensive coordinator

New Carolina coach Matt Rhule on Monday named his former Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow to fill the same position with the Panthers. Snow, 64, oversaw Rhule's defense at both Baylor (2017-19) and Temple (2013-16) and has also served as the defensive coordinator at UCLA, Washington, Arizona State, Boise State and Eastern Michigan.

He has been coaching at the collegiate level since 1979. His only previous NFL experience came as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Detroit Lions from 2005-08. During Baylor's 11-3 season in 2019, Snow's defense ranked second in the nation in takeaways (30), fifth in interceptions (17) and ninth in sacks per game (3.39). Defensive tackle James Lynch was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year with 13.5 sacks.

Snow and Rhule first coached together at UCLA in 2001, with Snow as the defensive coordinator and Rhule coaching the defensive line. --Field Level Media

