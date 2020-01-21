Left Menu
Simmons' triple-double carries 76ers past Nets

  Updated: 21-01-2020 05:05 IST
  Created: 21-01-2020 04:24 IST
Ben Simmons posted a triple-double with a career-high-tying 34 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers made enough plays down the stretch to beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-111 Monday in New York. The 76ers beat the Nets for the second time in six days by executing in the fourth quarter. After outscoring the Nets 31-16 in the final 12 minutes Wednesday at home, Philadelphia did not dominate the entire quarter but it made plays on both ends in the final minutes after blowing most of a nine-point lead in the final six-plus minutes.

Simmons played a big hand in Philadelphia pulling out the win by posting his 26th career triple-double and fourth this season. He scored 11 points in the final 3 1/2 minutes of the third when the Sixers sliced their deficit to 91-90 entering the fourth. Simmons then reached his triple-double early in the fourth and his jumper pushed Philadelphia's lead to 105-96 with 6:14 remaining. The Nets scored the next eight points and were within 105-104 on a dunk by Jarrett Allen with 4:03 remaining and neither team scored again until Al Horford hit a 3-pointer with 82 seconds left to push Philadelphia's lead to 108-104.

After Allen's alley-oop dunk with 41.4 seconds remaining made it 110-108, Furkan Korkmaz seemingly clinched the win with a 3-pointer from the right side for a 113-108 lead with 24.3 seconds left. But Spencer Dinwiddie's 3-pointer with 20.8 seconds left made it 113-111. Josh Richardson hit two free throws with 12.6 seconds left and, after Simmons contested Dinwiddie's 3-point try, two Tobias Harris free throws iced the game in the final seconds.

Horford added 19 points for the Sixers, who shot 44.7 percent. Harris and Richardson contributed 15 apiece as Philadelphia improved its road record to 9-14. Dinwiddie scored 22 points but shot 6 of 17 as the Nets dropped their fourth straight game and fell to 2-11 in their last 13 games. Caris LeVert added 16 points for the Nets, who shot 48.1 percent but also committed 10 of their 22 turnovers in the fourth while Kyrie Irving sat out the game with right hamstring tightness.

