Tennis-Pliskova gets good workout to advance to second round

  • Melbourne
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 07:29 IST
Second seed Karolina Pliskova romped through the first set before seeing off a determined Kristina Mladenovic in the second to earn a 6-1 7-5 victory on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday and advance to the second round of the Australian Open. Czech Pliskova, who will next play either Germany's Laura Siegemund or American wildcard Coco Vandeweghe, made up for a wayward first serve by painting the tramlines for outright winners or forcing Mladenovic into errors.

While the first set lasted only 25 minutes the 26-year-old Mladenovic stepped up her game in the second, the Frenchwoman moving Pliskova around the court more. But the Czech's serve improved and after a wobble when she was broken for the first time she took the last three games and clinched the match in one hour, 24 minutes.

