Tennis-Thiem cruises through Australian Open first round
Dominic Thiem opened his Australian Open campaign with a 6-3 7-5 6-2 win over France's Adrian Mannarino on Tuesday.
The fifth seed wobbled midway through the second set when he was broken and allowed Mannarino to level at 4-4, but the 26-year-old Austrian recovered quickly, proving strong in the longer rallies, including a 28-shot stunner, to break Mannarino's serve towards the end of the set.
Thiem sealed the victory with his seventh ace after two hours and 21 minutes to set up a meeting with either Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas or Australian wildcard Alex Bolt.
