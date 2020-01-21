Left Menu
Lillard's franchise-best 61 leads Blazers past Warriors in OT

Image Credit: Twitter(@Dame_Lillard )

Damian Lillard broke his own franchise records by scoring 61 points and making 11 3-pointers to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 129-124 overtime victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Lillard scored 60 points during a 119-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 8. He also held the franchise mark of 10 3-pointers.

"I felt like I had a great performance in a game we needed to win, which is the most important thing," Lillard said in a postgame interview with TNT. Lillard was 17 of 37 from the field -- including 11 of 20 from 3-point range -- and hit all 16 of his free-throw attempts. He also had 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Hassan Whiteside recorded 17 points and 21 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons added 15 points, Carmelo Anthony scored 14 and Gary Trent Jr. had 11. Alec Burks scored a season-high 33 points and matched his season-best of eight assists and D'Angelo Russell added 27 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as Golden State lost for the 11th time in the past 12 games.

Eric Paschall registered 22 points and 13 rebounds, Marquese Chriss added 14 points and Willie Cauley-Stein had 12 points and three blocked shots. Portland had to rally as Cauley-Stein had two dunks during an 8-2 run to start the overtime as the Warriors took a 121-115 lead with 2:04 left. Simons hit a 3-pointer 25 seconds later for Portland, and Lillard tied it with his 11th 3-pointer with 58.3 seconds remaining.

A layup by Trent gave Portland a 123-121 advantage with 34.6 seconds remaining. Burks drained a 3-pointer with 32.7 seconds left to put the Warriors ahead by one before Lillard made two free throws to give the Trail Blazers a 125-124 lead with 26.7 seconds remaining. Whiteside made two free throws with 8.5 seconds left to make it a three-point margin, and Lillard reached his career-high with two free throws with 4.6 seconds left to seal it.

Lillard's three-point play with 2:26 left in regulation pushed him over 50 and gave the Trail Blazers a 110-109 edge. Paschall's dunk with 54 seconds left gave the Warriors a 111-110 advantage, and Burks added two free throws with 25.3 seconds left.

Lillard then drained 3-pointer No. 10 to tie the score at 113 with 15.3 seconds remaining. CJ McCollum (ankle) missed his second straight game for Portland, which shot 44 percent from the field, including 14 of 44 from 3-point range.

Draymond Green (finger) sat out for the second consecutive contest for the Warriors, who connected on 41.4 percent of their shots and were 9 of 36 from behind the arc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

