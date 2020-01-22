Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jackets seek 6th straight win when Jets visit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 11:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 11:32 IST
Jackets seek 6th straight win when Jets visit
Image Credit: Flickr

The Columbus Blue Jackets have picked themselves up off the mat and answered the bell with a sterling stretch of hockey over the last 6 1/2 weeks. The surging Blue Jackets bid for a season-high sixth straight win on Wednesday when they host the Winnipeg Jets.

Columbus, which previously won five in a row from Dec. 16-23, has collected at least a point in 19 of its last 21 games (15-2-4) since Dec. 9. "Right now, we're trying to ride this wave as best we can," Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. "We'll have some struggles along the way again, but I just believe the team will handle itself the right way."

Columbus has outscored its foes by a 16-3 margin during its current win streak following Sunday's 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers. Matiss Kivlenieks recorded 31 saves in his NHL debut in place of fellow rookie Elvis Merzlikins, who received the league's Second Star of the Week honors the next day. Merzlikins has flourished during his four-start winning streak, turning aside 134 of 136 shots while registering the first three shutouts of his career.

The Blue Jackets also benefited from the returns of two key cogs to ignite their offensive engine. Cam Atkinson has five points (three goals, two assists) in three games since missing a dozen due to an ankle injury while Oliver Bjorkstrand tallied twice against the Rangers following a 13-game absence due to rib/oblique issue.

"Both players were playing well when they were injured," Tortorella said. "It doesn't surprise me. They give us a lift with the scoring. It's something that we need." Bjorkstrand, who has seven goals and two assists in his last five games played, set up two tallies in Columbus' 4-3 setback to Winnipeg on Nov. 23.

The Jets won that game after Merzlikins' failed clearing attempt up the middle was knocked down by Andrew Copp, who scored with 1:54 remaining in the third period. Winnipeg hasn't fared as well of late, having dropped five of its last six contests overall while being outscored 16-4 during its current three-game losing skid.

The first period, in particular, has been an issue for the Jets, who have been outscored 9-3 in the first 20-minute session of the last five games. That beat continued as Winnipeg allowed three first-period tallies in a 4-1 setback to Carolina on Tuesday. "You're feeling your record in your last six right now, but they played hard and I've got no complaint with them," Jets coach Paul Maurice said. "I got no beef on the effort, the other team played well too."

Patrik Laine scored in his second straight game on Tuesday for Winnipeg, but the Jets failed to convert all four opportunities on the power play and fell to 1-for-16 with the man advantage over the last five games. Laurent Brossoit is expected to get the nod in net as the Jets complete a back-to-back set. The 26-year-old sports a 1-1-0 record with a 3.87 goals-against average and .863 save percentage in four career appearances (three starts) versus Columbus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Iran teams' AFC Champions League matches moved to UAE

Two Iranian football clubs AFC Champions League preliminary round matches have been moved to a neutral country because of security fears, Asia footballs governing body announced Wednesday. The Asian Football Confederation said the ties -- S...

Supreme Court asks high courts to restrain from passing orders on CAA

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the high courts across the country to restrain from passing any orders on the Citizenship Amendment Act while granting the Central government four weeks time to file a reply on the petitions regarding th...

'New origami-like structures can support 14,000 times their weight'

Researchers have developed new soft-material structures that can hold nearly 14,000 times their weight using the Japanese art form of kirigami -- a version of origami that allows materials to be cut and reconnected using tape or glue. The s...

Mexico begins flying, busing migrants back to Honduras

Ciudad Hidalgo Mexico, Jan 22 AP Hundreds of Central American migrants who entered southern Mexico in recent days have either been pushed back into Guatemala by Mexican troops, shipped to detention centers or returned to Honduras, officials...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020