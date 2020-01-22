Mathews ton gives Sri Lanka lead in Zimbabwe

Harare, Jan 22 (AFP) Angelo Mathews struck his first Test century in over a year as Sri Lanka moved ahead of Zimbabwe's first innings total on the fourth day of the series opener at Harare on Wednesday. Former skipper Mathews had endured a lean run with the bat since his last Test hundred in December 2018, but was unbeaten on 129 as Sri Lanka reached lunch on 370 for 5 in response to Zimbabwe's 358 all out.

He received considerable support from Dhananjaya de Silva, who made 63 before he was caught at mid-on after mistiming a drive off Victor Nyauchi. Mathews survived a drop shortly after completing his 10th Test century when wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva put down a difficult chance off left-arm spinner Ainsley Ndlovu.

Niroshan Dickwella was 17 not out at the interval as Sri Lanka added 75 runs to their overnight total of 295 for 4. The two-Test tour was only announced by the Sri Lankan cricket board last week.

Zimbabwe were readmitted as an ICC member last October following a three-month suspension over political interference. The Sri Lanka games represent their first Tests since a 1-1 series draw in Bangladesh in November 2018.

Zimbabwe last played a Test at home against the West Indies in October 2017. AFP PDS PDS

