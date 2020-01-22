Left Menu
Development News Edition

S. Korea, Saudi Arabia seal Tokyo Olympics football spots

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:58 IST
S. Korea, Saudi Arabia seal Tokyo Olympics football spots

Bangkok, Jan 22 (AFP) South Korea and Saudi Arabia sealed qualification for the 2020 Olympic men's football tournament on Wednesday when they reached the final of the Asian under-23 Championship in Thailand. The competition acts as the Asian Football Confederation's Olympic qualifiers, with places in Japan going to the top three teams.

The top two were confirmed in Wednesday's semi-finals as South Korea defeated Australia 2-0, while Saudi Arabia beat Uzbekistan 1-0. Kim Dae-won's 56th-minute strike put the Koreans ahead at Thammasat Stadium on the outskirts of Bangkok. Lee Dong-kyeong added a second 14 minutes from time to earn a deserved victory over Australia.

South Korea's reward is a spot at their ninth consecutive Olympics - a run that includes a bronze medal at London 2012. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia took until the 87th minute to find the goal that saw off the challenge of defending champions Uzbekistan at Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium.

Substitute Nasser Al Omran's shot from the edge of the box was deflected into the Uzbek goal by Abdullah Al-Hamdan, sparking wild celebrations as the Saudis ended a 24-year wait since their last appearance at an Olympic Games. The two teams will meet in the final on Bangkok on Sunday Olympic hosts Japan - who were eliminated at the group stage of this competition - qualify automatically for the 2020 Games.

The fourth and final Asian team will be the winner of the third place playoff between Australia and Uzbekistan on Saturday evening. The Aussies are seeking a first Olympic appearance since 2008, while Uzbekistan would be making their debut in the competition. AFP

BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Conservationists try to save underfed lions in Sudanese wildlife park

Conservationists in Sudan are trying to save four lions they say have been underfed and neglected in a wildlife park in the southeast of the country, after one lion died earlier this week. The emaciated lions belong to an important subspeci...

Global trade barriers creating opportunities for India: L&T

The current geopolitical scenario and the global trade barriers are creating opportunities for India and the government needs to encash this opportunity, a senior Larsen Toubro official said. Acknowledging that the general slowdown in the ...

UPDATE 2-European shares drop from record high on threat of U.S. auto tariffs

European shares reversed course and edged lower on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose high tariffs on imports of cars from the European Union, pushing automobile stocks to a three-month low.Speaking at the World E...

Citizens to get a say on how EU evolves after Brexit shock

Citizens of the European Union will have a say on how the bloc should change to meet their needs under a proposal of the executive European Commission as it seeks to digest the lessons of Brexit. Encouraged by a high turnout in last Mays Eu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020