Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-South Korea, Saudi Arabia seal Tokyo Olympics berths

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 23:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 23:44 IST
Soccer-South Korea, Saudi Arabia seal Tokyo Olympics berths

South Korea and Saudi Arabia claimed two of Asia's three places in the Olympic soccer tournament in Japan later this year after reaching the final of the Asian Under-23 Championship on Wednesday. The Koreans beat Australia 2-0, a victory that was more comprehensive than the scoreline suggests, while Saudi Arabia edged past Uzbekistan 1-0 to book their place at the Olympics for the first time since 1996.

Despite dominating against Graham Arnold’s side, Kim Hak-bum's impressive Korean team had to wait until 11 minutes into the second half before opening the scoring when Kim Dae-won converted from close range after Lee You-hyeon's initial shot came back off the post. Lee Dong-gyeong added a second 20 minutes later to earn the Koreans one of the three places available for the continent at the Tokyo 2020 Games, which will be held in July and August, and maintain the country's run of qualifying for every Olympics since 1988.

The Saudis booked their berth in Tokyo with victory over Uzbekistan in the opening semi-final. Nasser Al Omran's strike from distance took a deflection off Abdullah Al Hamdan and wrong-footed Uzbek goalkeeper Abduvakid Nematov before nestling in the net.

The win ended Saudi Arabia's 24-year absence from the Olympics, having not qualified for the finals since appearing at the Atlanta Games. Saudi Arabia will face the Koreans in the final of the Asian Under-23 Championship on Sunday while Uzbekistan and Australia will meet on Saturday, with the winner taking the continent's third and final place at the Olympics.

Japan, who made a shock early exit from the competition in the group phase, qualify automatically for the Games as hosts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

Delhi HC adjourns plea seeking enhancement of PMC Bank withdrawal limit

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq president warns against making Baghdad pick sides in US-Iran tensions

Iraqs president warned Wednesday against pushing the country to choose sides in escalating tensions between neighbouring Iran and the US, both allies of Baghdad. Addressing world leaders at the World Economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, Ba...

UPDATE 6-U.N. experts demand probe into alleged Saudi hack of Amazon boss Bezos

U.N. experts have demanded an immediate investigation by U.S. and other authorities into allegations that Saudi Arabias crown prince was involved in a plot to hack the phone of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.The U.N. special rapporteurs, Agnes Call...

One dead, five missing as snowmobiles fall through ice in Canada

A Canadian guide died and five French tourists were missing after their snowmobiles plunged through ice into freezing water in northern Quebec, police said on Wednesday. The group was riding near where a river exits the Saint-Jean lake and ...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes 15 kms east of Kirkagac, Turkey- USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has struck 15 kilometers east of Kirkagac, Turkey, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Wednesday.The quake was at a depth of about 8.6 kilometers, according to USGS. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020