Getting closer to landing at the stadium straight: Kohli on India's tight schedule

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday jokingly said it is getting 'closer and closer to landing at the stadium straight' while reflecting on the team's tight international schedule. "It is definitely getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium straight. That is how compressed the gap has become," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference.

"I think this kind of travel and coming to a place which is seven hours ahead of India time is difficult to adjust immediately. I am sure that these things will be taken into consideration much more in the future," he added. India just competed against Australia in a three-match ODI series which ended on January 19. The Kohli-led side won the series by 2-1 and now the Men in Blue are in New Zealand to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

Although Kohli acknowledged the danger which the New Zealand side can pose at home, he said they will take the confidence from the previous victories over the Kiwis. "In their conditions, they have always been very, very strong and you know what they bring to the table when playing in New Zealand. They know their conditions well and they understand the angles of the field and how the pitches play," he said.

"They will have slight home advantage but having said that, we have played here a lot. Last time we came here we won both the series that we played. So, we are going to take that confidence into the series," Kohli added. The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on January 24. (ANI)

