Report: Texans WR Fuller undergoes sports hernia surgery

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 05:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 05:06 IST
Though the Texans still finished with a 10-6 record in the regular season, they were 2-3 in games Fuller didn't play. Image Credit: Twitter (@HoustonTexans)

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller, who had been nursing a groin injury late in the season, recently underwent sports hernia surgery, the Houston Chronicle reported Saturday. During the regular season, Fuller, 25, missed five games because of hamstring and groin injuries. Though the Texans still finished with a 10-6 record in the regular season, they were 2-3 in games Fuller didn't play.

He returned for the AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, who rolled to a 51-31 victory. Fuller aggravated the injury in the game but still had five catches for 89 yards. Fuller, who was considered a game-time decision prior to Houston's 22-19 overtime victory over the visiting Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round, did not play in that game.

He sustained the groin injury during the Texans' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 21, and also sat out Houston's 35-14 setback to the Tennessee Titans in the regular-season finale. Fuller recorded career highs in receptions (49) and receiving yards (670) despite competing in just 11 games this season. He also had three touchdowns in 2019.

In 2016, Fuller and the Texans agreed to a four-year, $10.2 million contract, and in 2019 they exercised their fifth-year option. In four seasons with Houston, he has 156 catches for 2,231 yards and 16 touchdowns in 42 regular-season games (41 starts). --Field Level Media

