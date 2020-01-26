Left Menu
We're in good form: Zidane confident ahead of Valladolid clash

Ahead of the clash against Valladolid, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane expressed confidence in his side saying that they are in good form.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the clash against Valladolid, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane expressed confidence in his side saying that they are in good form. "Every team looks to win and each one chooses how they go about that. We've got our own system, just as every other team does. I'm not going to talk about what other teams do. We want to keep doing what we're doing, whilst being aware that every game is different," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

"We need to focus on producing a good performance tomorrow. I try to give 100% every day and that's the same for the players. We're in good form. The most important thing is tomorrow's game and what we do against Valladolid," he added. Real Madrid have been on a good run and if they secured a win in the match, they will topple Barcelona to secure the top-spot on La Liga table. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have 43 points but the former has played one match lesser than the latter.

Although Zidane acknowledged his club's good form, he admitted that playing Valladolid at their home is going to be tough. "We're in good form and want to keep on doing what we're doing. We've got a game every three days and have to always perform to our best. It'll be the same again tomorrow. It'll be tough, we face a side that have lost just once at home. We'll see how we fare tomorrow," he said.

Real Madrid will take on Valladolid in La Liga on January 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

