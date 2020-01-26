Left Menu
Yuvraj Singh confirms availability for Bushfire Cricket Bash

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday confirmed his availability to feature in the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

  Updated: 26-01-2020 12:44 IST
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh . Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday confirmed his availability to feature in the Bushfire Cricket Bash. The Bushfire Cricket Bash is one of three matches to be played as a part of The Big Appeal on February 8, following the Women's T20I between Australia and India at Junction Oval and preceding the Big Bash League Final.

All match profits from Bushfire Cricket Bash will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. Apart from Singh, former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has also confirmed his availability. Luke Hodge, Phoebe Litchfield, Australian Women's Team internationals Elyse Villani and Grace Harris, former Australian stars Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin and Andrew Symonds, Matthew Hayden and NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler are the other new names announced by Cricket Australia for Bushfire Cricket Bash.

Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting will lead the teams for the Bushfire Cricket Bash. Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh will coach the Ponting XI and Warne XI, respectively. Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns will join Steve Waugh and Mel Jones in a non-playing capacity.

The venue for the Bushfire Cricket Bash and the Big Bash League Final will be decided on January 31. There could be some late inclusions on and off the field for The Big Appeal.

Current playing squad for the Bushfire Cricket Bash: Shane Warne (c), Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Brad Fittler, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Elyse Villani, Grace Harris, Justin Langer, Luke Hodge, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, Phoebe Litchfield, Shane Watson, Wasim Akram, Yuvraj Singh. (ANI)

