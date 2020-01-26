Left Menu
Development News Edition

When Padma Shri Bembem Devi called herself Bobo, Amko

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 16:34 IST
When Padma Shri Bembem Devi called herself Bobo, Amko

Exploits in football earned her the Padma Shri, but to become India's most well-known woman footballer, Oinam Bembem Devi played with the boys, called herself Bobo one day, Amko the other. The first woman footballer to have been awarded the Padma Shri, Bembem Devi on Sunday went back to the time when she worked to become what she is today.

"When I was some nine years old I had changed my name to Bobo, Amko to play football with the boys. Had I mentioned that my name was Bembem they would have understood I was a girl, and not taken me in their team to play," she said. The men's team talisman Sunil Chhetri was the last footballer to win Padma Shri, in 2019.

Bembem hoped this will act as recognition for women's football in India. "This is an eye opener to all who believe you can't go places playing women's football in India. I hope this will inspire all the girls and their parents to believe.

"This is the year of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2020. This Padma Shri award is for the next generation of girls who will play, or take up the sport some years later." She said it's an absolute honour to join a club that boasts names as big as the late Sailen Manna, Chuni Goswami, P K Banerjee and Bhaichung Bhutia, besides Chhetri.

"They are real legends, people whom I have heard about, and looked up to during my career. "But I feel this is just the beginning for women's football. I see more women footballers coming up to join the club."

On the prestigious honour, she said, "It was a moment of immense satisfaction -- the moment when all your pains, sacrifices, hard work combined together and came in a package to bring the Padma Shri. "This motivates me for my future assignments, endeavours."

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel said, "None deserve it more than Bembem Devi. She has been a role model for Indian football and won so many laurels for India over the years. "I hope more girls draw inspiration from her and take Indian women's football to greater heights." PTI AH APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Liverpool held 2-2 at third-tier Shrewsbury in Cup

Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead as they were held to a 2-2 draw by third-tier Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday after second-half substitute Jason Cummins struck twice to inject some much-needed late magic into the ...

UPDATE 4-Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant, four others dead in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant and four other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the city of Calabasas reported.It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four oth...

Assailants attempt to hurl petrol bomb at Thuglak editor Gurumurthy's residence in Chennai

Six bike-borne assailants on Sunday tried to hurl a petrol bomb at the residence of Gurumurthy, editor of Thuglak magazine in Mylapore. A case has been registered. Further details are awaited in the matter.This comes in the backdrop of Raji...

Basketball great Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash - City of Calabasas

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the city announced on its Twitter feed.It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020