Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi lauds Assam for Khelo India Youth Games, says Khelo India University games in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that almost 80 records were broken during the Khelo India Youth Games that concluded in Guwahati earlier this month and noted that Khelo India University Games will be organised in Odisha in February-March considering the success of the event.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 18:58 IST
Modi lauds Assam for Khelo India Youth Games, says Khelo India University games in Odisha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that almost 80 records were broken during the Khelo India Youth Games that concluded in Guwahati earlier this month and noted that Khelo India University Games will be organised in Odisha in February-March considering the success of the event. Addressing the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', Modi congratulated Assam for successfully hosting the games.

"I would like to congratulate people of Assam on successfully hosting the Khelo India Youth Games. There were almost 80 records broken in the tournament, and out of these, 56 were broken by women. Khelo India Games was a successful event. These games had around 6,000 players from different states participating," he said. "Every year, participants increase in the Khelo India Games. It shows how sports is being taken up by more and more people. In three years, Khelo India Games have given many budding sportspeople to this country. We have now decided to organise Khelo India University Games and it will be held for the first time in Odisha (Bhubaneswar and Cuttack) from February 22-March 1. More than 3,000 people have qualified for this event," he added.

In his first 'Mann ki Baat' of 2020, PM Modi also highlighted how participants overcame difficulties in the Khelo India Youth Games and made their parents proud. "Take the example of Purnima Mandal of Guwahati, a sanitation worker in Guwahati Municipal Corporation. Her daughter Malvika showed her mettle in football, one of her sons Sujit represented Assam in kho-kho, while the other son Pradeep did well in hockey," Modi said.

"There is another story of Yogananthan of Tamil Nadu. Yogananthan makes beedis in Tamil Nadu, but his daughter Purnashree won everyone's heart by bagging the gold medal in weight lifting," he added. A total of 6,484 young athletes took part in 20 disciplines in the Khelo India Youth Games held in Guwahati between January 10 and 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Liverpool held 2-2 at third-tier Shrewsbury in Cup

Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead as they were held to a 2-2 draw by third-tier Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday after second-half substitute Jason Cummins struck twice to inject some much-needed late magic into the ...

UPDATE 4-Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant, four others dead in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant and four other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the city of Calabasas reported.It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four oth...

Assailants attempt to hurl petrol bomb at Thuglak editor Gurumurthy's residence in Chennai

Six bike-borne assailants on Sunday tried to hurl a petrol bomb at the residence of Gurumurthy, editor of Thuglak magazine in Mylapore. A case has been registered. Further details are awaited in the matter.This comes in the backdrop of Raji...

Basketball great Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash - City of Calabasas

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the city announced on its Twitter feed.It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020