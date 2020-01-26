Left Menu
Modi lays stress on `fit school', calls for integrating sports with education

Noting that sports and games were the keys to keeping fit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that 65,000 schools have obtained the 'Fit India School' certificates through online registration and called upon rest of schools to integrate physical activity and sports with education and ensure that they become a 'fit school'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Noting that sports and games were the keys to keeping fit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that 65,000 schools have obtained the 'Fit India School' certificates through online registration and called upon rest of schools to integrate physical activity and sports with education and ensure that they become a 'fit school'. In his first 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme this year, Modi urged people to promote more physical activity in their daily routine and remind themselves every day that if they are fit India is fit.

"Friends, on the one hand, we are facing examinations. On the other, the winter season. Between these two I urge you to try and keep fit. Do some exercises or play a little! Sports and games are the keys to keeping fit," he said. Modi said many events pertaining to 'Fit India' were being organised and on January 18, "our young friends organized a Cyclothon throughout the country".

"Millions of countrymen participating in this cyclothon spread the message of fitness. Efforts to ensure that our New India remains fit that are evident at every level fills us with fervour and enthusiasm," he said. The Prime Minister said that the 'Fit India School' campaign, which started in November last year, was also bringing results.

"I have been told that till date, more than 65,000 schools have obtained the 'Fit India School' certificates through online registration. I urge the rest of the schools in the country to integrate physical activity and sports with education and ensure that they become a 'fit school'. Also, I appeal to all countrymen to promote more physical activity in their daily routine. Remind yourself every day that if we are fit India is fit," he said. (ANI)

