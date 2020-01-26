Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-South Africa coach looks to stay positive despite record chase

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 23:00 IST
Cricket-South Africa coach looks to stay positive despite record chase

South Africa have to get a world record target with the bat to tie the test series against England but coach Mark Boucher suggested on Sunday that the near impossible was worth chasing.

South Africa must score 466 runs over the last two days to win the fourth test at The Wanderers -- 48 runs more than West Indies' record successful fourth innings chase against Australia in 2003. “If you look at the amount of time we have in the game, then we’ve still got to go for the win. If we bat for two days, the run rate is still very gettable,” Boucher said after another tough day for his team in a series where they have been largely outplayed by the visitors.

England scored 400 in their first innings and 248 in their second, being bowled out just before stumps on Sunday. South Africa managed a miserly 183 in their first innings and have not gone beyond 284 in their seven innings at the crease so far in the four-test series.

“It’s quite a few runs to chase down, it’s never been done before but we have to hang onto some sort of positivity regarding tomorrow,” added Boucher, who took over just days before the start of the series in mid-December. “Quite a few of our batters are due (a high score) too. It’s going to be tough but we’ll give it a go.”

However, South Africa face not only a five-man English seam attack, who got up some real speed in the first innings, but also a deteriorating wicket with increasingly uneven bounce. On top of that, the home team's batting over the last two tests has been poor.

“The confidence has been a bit low so we’ve got to keep talking positive. We’ve got to get the guys’ confidence levels up and that’s exactly what we’ve been trying to do," said Boucher. “It’s been tough on the players but this is what test cricket is all about. It’s about stepping up when required.

“The guys are trying. I know it’s been a tough and dark period for us over the last couple of weeks but the efforts are still there. I thought in the field today the guys tried really hard and we’ll keep doing it,” he added. “We’ve got the attitude in the change room that we want to try and get back to where we should be. We understand it involves a lot of hard work but that’s what we are prepared to do.”. (Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

American basketball legend and former NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Washington Post reported, citing two people with knowledge of the situation. Bryant, 41, was among at least four people travellin...

Rockets G Harden (thigh) won't face Nuggets

Houston Rockets star James Harden has been ruled out for Sundays road game against the Denver Nuggets due to a thigh injury. Harden sustained a left thigh contusion when he was hit by Karl-Anthony Towns knee in the third quarter of Fridays ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. state AGs, Justice Dept officials to meet and coordinate on Google probe- source

U.S. state attorneys general will meet Justice Department attorneys next week to share information on their investigations into Alphabet Incs Google, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. The probes revolve around mon...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Liverpool held 2-2 at third-tier Shrewsbury in Cup

Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead as they were held to a 2-2 draw by third-tier Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday after second-half substitute Jason Cummins struck twice to inject some much-needed late magic into the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020