Madal Lal, Sulakshana Naik to be Cricket Advisory Committee members

Former Cricketers Madan Lal and Sulakshana Madhukar Naik have been selected to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to interview candidates for the national selection panel. The office-bearer meeting was held today, which was convened by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah.

After the meeting, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that Lal and Naik will be present in the CAC. However, Ganguly did not reveal the name of the third member of CAC. Ganguly added that CAC will select the squad for the upcoming South Africa series.

South Africa will tour India for the three-match ODI series. Both teams will clash in first ODI on March 12 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Earlier, Nayan Mongia, Ajit Agarkar, and Venkatesh Prasad applied for the national selector post.

The BCCI on January 18 disclosed that they are in search of national selectors and had invited applications. The board in a statement invited applications for the two national selectors (senior men), five national selectors (senior women), and two national selectors (junior men). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.