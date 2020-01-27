MCA officials meet Maha CM; discuss Wankhede stadium lease
Office-bearers of the Mumbai Cricket Association met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday and discussed several issues, including lease of the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai. A senior MCA office-bearer confirmed the development to PTI.
It is understood that a total of nine issues were discussed with Thackeray. In June last year, the previous Devendra Fadnavis government had demanded Rs 120 crore from MCA for renewal of lease of Wankhede Stadium.
The stadium is owned by MCA and houses headquarters of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)..
