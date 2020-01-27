Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Stokes' series proved rollercoaster ride after father’s illness

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 21:58 IST
Cricket-Stokes' series proved rollercoaster ride after father’s illness

Ben Stokes described England's success over South Africa as a personal rollercoaster ride after being named man of series as the tourists clinched a 3-1 triumph by winning the final test at The Wanderers on Monday.

Stokes' father Ged suffered a stroke just days after arriving in the country to follow his son on tour and is still hospitalised. Stokes took time off before the first test in Pretoria last month to be with his father, and then overcame illness of his own to put together performances that catapulted England to victory.

His bowling on the last day of the second test in Cape Town broke home resistance as England levelled the series and he scored a century in the third test in Port Elizabeth to lay the foundation for a convincing innings and 53 run victory. "It's been a bit of a rollercoaster with everything that's gone on to be honest," he said after Monday's 191 run win in the fourth test.

"I hope the old man's in hospital bed watching this with a big smile on his face." Stokes scored a career best 258 from 198 balls against South Africa four years ago and said touring the country fed his competitive juices.

"These series have always been competitive. Both sides have got some good pace in their bowling attacks and there is always quite a lot in the wickets for batting and bowling. I just think I really enjoy the competition," he said. Stokes also said that England's young and inexperienced team had proven their worth.

"They've all put their hands up through the series and made some really valuable contributions to us winning. "It's been a massive team effort and I'm really proud of everyone in the changeroom," he added.

Stokes, 28, did blot his copybook with a fine and demerit from the International Cricket Council after a foul-mouthed altercation with a South African spectator caught by television cameras on the first day of the final test. He apologised afterwards. (Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

Imbibing a glass or two of your favorite wine could become a rare pastime unless growers swap grape varieties to adapt to climate change, researchers warned on Monday.Global warming of 4 degrees Celsius 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit, a realistic p...

Pompeo expresses outrage over Iran's targeting of U.S. facilities in Iraq

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday expressed outrage in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at the continued assaults by Irans armed groups targeting U.S. facilities in Iraq, including Sundays rocket attack ag...

Sixers aim to stay solid at home vs. skidding Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers will be searching for their 22nd victory in 24 home games when they host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Sixers improved to 21-2 at home following a resounding 108-91 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Satur...

Reports: Pirates trade OF Marte to Diamondbacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement Monday to trade center fielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks, multiple outlets reported. The Pirates will receive two prospects in return, including right-hander Brennan Malone, a fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020