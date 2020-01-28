Left Menu
NFL-From steaks to Speedos, Chiefs coach Reid unflappable

  Reuters
  Miami
  Updated: 28-01-2020 09:02 IST
  Created: 28-01-2020 08:55 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Whether the topic is steaks or Speedos, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is up for anything.

A reliable fixture in the NFL for nearly three decades, the jovial, mustachioed veteran coach remained serene on Monday as throngs of reporters shouted a series of bizarre questions during the Super Bowl Opening Night in Miami. The rumor he once ate three steaks in one sitting?

"Fake news," quipped Reid. Any thoughts on his good friend and celebrity chef Guy Fieri?

"Heck of a chef." Hemmed in on all sides at Marlins Park for the annual rowdy media event, a long-time tradition of Super Bowl week, Reid nimbly navigated even the touchiest of subjects.

One reporter wanted to know whether he planned to hit the soft-sand beaches of Miami in a Speedo during his downtime. "No Speedos," said Reid, with the firmness of a coach who has seen 28 post-season appearances.

He also took the time to note his mustache was real, as one reporter dressed as his doppelganger wanted to know, and that he was fine with dress codes -- as long as Tommy Bahama leisurewear was involved. Reid and his Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday.

