Vrana stays hot, leads Capitals past Canadiens

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  Updated: 28-01-2020 10:43 IST
  Created: 28-01-2020 10:25 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Jakub Vrana and Tom Wilson each had a goal and an assist and Braden Holtby stopped 31 shots to lead the visiting Washington Capitals to a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. It was the eighth goal to go along with three assists during a nine-game point streak for Vrana. Travis Boyd and Nicklas Backstrom also scored goals for Washington, which won its fourth straight game while improving its road record to an NHL-best 19-6-1.

T. J. Oshie added two assists for the Capitals, who played without top goal scorer Alex Ovechkin. He was serving a one-game suspension for skipping the All-Star Game in St. Louis. Jeff Petry and Dale Weise scored goals for Montreal, which had a two-game win streak snapped. Carey Price finished with 36 saves.

Montreal took a quick 1-0 lead at the 1:55 mark of the first period on Petry's seventh goal of the season, backhanding a feed from Tomas Tatar inside the left post while cutting in front of the net. Washington tied it near the end on the period on a power-play goal by Wilson, who tapped in a centering pass from Vrana off the left post and into the net for his 15th goal of the season.

The Capitals scored twice in the second period to build a 3-1 lead. Boyd got the first, sliding a shot across the crease that ricocheted into the goal off the skate of Petry for his third goal of the season and first since Dec. 6. Vrana followed with his 23rd after Evgeny Kuznetsov stole the puck from Shea Weber in the right corner and then slid a pass to Oshie who set up Vrana for a one-timer that he fired through the pads of Price.

Weise, playing in his 500th NHL game, cut it to 3-2 at the 7:30 mark of the third period with his first goal of the season, taking a Nick Suzuki pass in the slot and then backhanding a shot past Holtby's stick side. Price was pulled for an extra attacker with 1:55 remaining and Backstrom sealed the win with an empty-netter with 22.1 seconds to go, his 10th goal of the season.

