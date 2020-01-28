Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Tennis-Soaring Zverev faces Wawrinka test for spot in semis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 13:18 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-Soaring Zverev faces Wawrinka test for spot in semis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Alexander Zverev has not dropped a set on the way to Wednesday's Australian Open quarter-final but in three-times Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka the German knows he faces an opponent who will challenge him in every way possible. Seventh seed Zverev, who won the 2018 season-ending ATP Finals, has not been beyond the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam but the 22-year-old has given himself another chance to do so with his 6-4 6-4 6-4 fourth-round win over Andrey Rublev.

"As I said in the beginning of the tournament, it's going to be a process. I hope every match will be better and better," he said of his improving form in Melbourne. "The draw isn't getting easier."

Swiss Wawrinka, who is seeking a second title in Melbourne and his first Grand Slam since the 2016 U.S. Open, showed all his fighting qualities to beat Daniil Medvedev 6-2 2-6 4-6 7-6(2) 6-2 to reach the last eight. Zverev has not lost to Wawrinka in two previous meetings but is not taking the 2014 Melbourne Park champion lightly.

"It's going to be difficult playing against him. He showed why he's a Slam champion, beating Medvedev, coming back from two-sets-to-one down, playing great tennis," Zverev said. "He's still one of the toughest players ... especially here in Australia."

In other matches, Rafa Nadal continues his quest for a 20th Grand Slam crown when he takes on Austria's Dominic Thiem, an opponent who has beaten him four times on clay but has had no success on hardcourts. "It is a match that's going to be tough, but (it) will be interesting, no? I'm excited to play against Dominic. I know I have to be at my best," Nadal said.

On the women's side, former world number one Garbine Muguruza, who has slipped to 32nd in the rankings, takes on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova as she chases a third Grand Slam title. Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, seeded 28th, opens proceedings at Rod Laver Arena against 2018 runner-up Simona Halep.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump team to wrap up impeachment trial defense as Bolton controversy simmers

Lawyers for President Donald Trump were set on Tuesday to wrap up their arguments urging acquittal in his U.S. Senate trial after making the case that explosive allegations by former national security adviser John Bolton - even if true - do...

Night temps rise marginally in parts of Rajasthan

Night temperatures marginally increased in parts of Rajasthan where Jaisalmer was the coldest place at 9.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the MeT department said. Churu, Bikaner, Pilani, Phalodi, Ganganagar recorded 10.5, 10.6, 10.7, 11 and 11...

Salman loses cool, snatches fan's phone at Goa airport

Irked by the behaviour of a fan who tried to click a selfie with him at the Goa airport, Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday snatched his mobile phone. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the clip, a man can be ...

Four arrested for killing man in Shahdara

Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing a man last week following an altercation with him in Shahdaras Mansarovar Park area, police said on Tuesday. Rishi Kapur 46, a resident of GTB Enclave, was killed on Saturday night, followin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020