Soccer-Nabbout strikes to send Kashima out of Asian Champions League

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 19:45 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 19:45 IST
Former champions Kashima Antlers suffered a shock exit from the playoffs of the Asian Champions League on Tuesday following a 1-0 defeat by Australia's Melbourne Victory. Melbourne, who had never won an away game in the competition in 22 previous attempts, advanced to the group phase of the competition thanks to a goal by striker Andrew Nabbout.

Japanese side Kashima won the title by defeating Iran’s Persepolis in the 2018 final before reaching the quarter-finals last year and went into the game as favourites despite playing their first competitive game of the season against the Australian side. Coach Antonio Carlos Zago was marking his debut at the club's helm after the Brazilian replaced Asian Champions League-winning Go Oiwa at the end of last season, when Antlers finished runners-up in the Emperor's Cup and third in the J-League standings.

However, Kashima had no answer for Nabbout's strike nine minutes into the second half, when a deflection gave goalkeeper Kwoun Sun-tae little chance. Melbourne will now enter the group phase of the competition, where they will join Chinese super League runners-up Beijing Guoan, Thai champions Chiangrai United and former Asian Champions League finalists FC Seoul from South Korea.

