Rugby-Griffiths steps down as Saracens interim CEO

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:52 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:52 IST
Edward Griffiths has resigned as interim chief executive of Saracens with immediate effect, the Premiership club said on Tuesday. Griffiths, who was Saracens chief executive from 2008 to 2015, had returned to the London-based club this month following Nigel Wray's departure as chairman.

"This was always going to be a very short-term appointment, and others are well-placed to drive forward the rebuilding of the club," Griffiths said in a statement. Griffiths' departure follows Premiership Rugby's decision to relegate English and European champions Saracens from the top division for persistent salary cap breaches.

