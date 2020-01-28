The following are the top/expected stories at 2110 hours:

SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

By Chetan Narula Hamilton, Jan 28 (PTI) A ruthless India are expected to seal their maiden T20 International series win in New Zealand and only a special comeback from the struggling hosts in the third game here on Wednesday can delay what seems inevitable.

SPO-CRI-U19-LD IND

India breeze into U-19 World Cup semifinals, trample Australia by 74 runs Portchefstroom (South Africa), Jan 28 (PTI) Pacer Kartik Tyagi blew away the Australian top-order with a sensational spell to power India into the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup with a comfortable 74-run win here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-RATHOUR

We have identified the core of players for T20 World Cup: Rathour By Chetan Narula

Hamilton, Jan 28 (PTI) Batting coach Vikram Rathour on Tuesday called the new generation of Indian cricketers "incredible" and said the team management has already identified the core of players for the T20 World Cup in October-November.

SPO-CRI-IND-SOUTHEE India becoming better and better away from home: Southee

Hamilton, Jan 28 (PTI) Senior New Zealand pacer Tim Southee feels India are becoming "better and better" away from home and a reflection of that is their performance in the ongoing T20 series.

SPO-CRI-GATTING No four-day Tests, chances of results more in five days: Gatting

Navi Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Former England captain Mike Gatting on Tuesday joined cricketers opposing the idea of four-day Tests, insisting that chances of results are more in five days.

SPO-OPEN-IND Paes bows out of Australian Open

Melbourne, Jan 28 (PTI) Veteran Leander Paes' last Australian Open outing came to and end after he and partner Jelena Ostapenko were knocked out of the mixed doubles competition, going down in straight sets to Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands here on Tuesday.

SPO-BAD-SINDHU Fitness, picking right tournaments crucial in Olympic year: Sindhu

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) World champion P V Sindhu on Tuesday spoke about fitness and said proper planning and picking the right tournaments will be crucial to succeeding at the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-BILLIARDS-LD ADVANI Advani beat Sourav 5-2 in final to claim 10th National Billiards C'ship title

Pune, Jan 28 (PTI) Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani on Tuesday claimed yet another Senior National Billiards Championship title with a 5-2 win over Sourav Kothari in a pulsating final here.

SPO-CHESS-TATA Anand draws with Duda, ends joint sixth in Tata Steel Chess

Wijk Aan Zee (The Netherlands) Jan 28 (PTI) Five-time winner Viswanthan Anand had to settle for the joint sixth spot after drawing with Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland in the 13th and final round of Tata Steel Chess tournament that concluded here.

SPO-CHESS-GIBRALTAR Hao halts Praggnanandhaa's winning run at Gibraltar chess

Gibraltar, Jan 28 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's five-match winning spree came to halt after the teenager went down to China's Wang Hao in the seventh round of the Masters category at the 18th Gibraltar Chess festival here.

SPO-CRI-IND-DHONI

We miss Dhoni, no one sits on his seat in team bus: Chahal Hamilton (New Zealand), Jan 28 (PTI) No one sits on the seat that Mahendra Singh Dhoni made his own in the team bus, revealed India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, saying that the talismanic former skipper is missed by the side.

SPO-FOOT-LD JHINGAN

India footballer Jhingan working on his first book New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan is set to turn author and is working on his first book while recuperating from an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury.

SPO-CYCLING-IND

Esow Alben bags gold at the Six Day Berlin cycling tournament Berlin, Jan 28 (PTI) Indian cyclist Esow Alben has bagged a gold in the men's Keirin individual event of the Six Day Berlin Tournament here.

SPO-CRI-PAK-HAFEEZ

PCB need to communicate better with senior players: Hafeez Karachi, Jan 28 (PTI) Former Pakistan skipper Muhammad Hafeez on Tuesday said the senior players are not interested in just hanging around but the PCB should effectively communicate to them if they fit into team's future plans.

SPO-BENGALURU-PERDOMO

Bengaluru FC sign Spanish winger Nili Perdomo Bengaluru, Jan 28 (PTI) Bengaluru FC have signed Spanish winger Nili Perdomo for the remainder of the season, the ISL club announced on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-MISBAH

Hafeez and Malik could be part of Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad, hints Misbah Karachi, Jan 28 (PTI) Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has clearly indicated that senior players Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are part of the team's plans for the T20 World Cup in October-November.

SPO-SQUASH

Top Indian players for fourth leg of HCL-SRFI India Tour Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) The fourth leg of the HCL-SRFI India Tour will be held in Jaipur from January 31-February 2 at the Rajasthan Squash Academy here.

SPO-ISL-SCHEDULE

ISL final to be played on March 14 Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) The title clash of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) will be played on March 14, Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL), the franchise-based event's organiser, announced on Tuesday.

