Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maple Leafs look for more progress vs. Stars

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 02:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 02:07 IST
Maple Leafs look for more progress vs. Stars

The Toronto Maple Leafs took a significant step forward in their bid to distance themselves from a recent porous stretch. The Maple Leafs aim to continue their forward progress on Wednesday when they visit the Dallas Stars.

Toronto skated into the league-mandated break and All-Star festivities with just one win in six outings (1-3-2) before posting a 5-2 victory in Nashville on Monday. "Just a good response. Coming out a break can be difficult games and I thought it was a good match for our team," veteran forward Jason Spezza said. "Coming out and getting a lead, I thought we controlled play for a lot of the time. I still think there are still things we can do better but for the most part we did a lot of good things and that's why we got rewarded with a win."

Spezza will enter the tilt against his former team with a bit of momentum after scoring in the third period versus the Predators. The 36-year-old spent five seasons with the Stars before signing a one-year contract on July 1. William Nylander, who signed a six-year, $45 million deal in December 2018, scored early in the first period on Monday to extend both his goal and point streaks to four and five, respectively. The goal was the career-high 23rd of the season for the 23-year-old Nylander, who recorded his 11th multi-point performance after setting up defenseman Rasmus Sandin's first NHL tally.

Auston Matthews boosted his team-leading totals in goals (34) and points (58) with his 16th tally in 16 games this month on Monday. The 22-year-old has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 11 contests this season versus Central Division representatives. Matthews scored two goals in Toronto's 7-4 victory in Dallas on Oct. 9, 2018 before the Stars answered with a 2-1 decision three weeks later.

Dallas captain Jamie Benn scored a goal in both of those games and capped a two-goal performance by converting in overtime of a 3-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Monday. "I think Jamie did a great job of being composed on both goals and hanging on to it until just the right second before putting it behind him," Stars interim coach Rick Bowness said. "That's a mental skill. The physical skill you can see, but the mental side of that, being able to calm the brain down and slow it down so that the hands can work at the right time, that's what makes special athletes."

Benn wasn't interested in his performance on offense. After all, the Stars' bread and butter is their defense, which has yielded an NHL-best 2.45 goals per game. "I think that's pretty much our game," the 30-year-old Benn said. "We want to play good defense and we are committed to keeping the puck out of our net, and that was a good example of it (Monday)."

Tyler Seguin, who leads the team in assists (26) and points (37), added to those totals by setting up Denis Gurianov's second-period goal on Monday. The 27-year-old Seguin erupted for six points (one goal, five assists) in two meetings with Toronto last season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe tributes include Brazilian Sixers guard's big game

Miami, Jan 29 AFP Kobe Bryants hometown NBA club, the Philadelphia 76ers, paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend Tuesday while heartbroken players tried to cope with the five-time NBA champions death. Bryant died Sunday at age 41 in ...

Badrinath to reopen for devotees on April 30

The sacred portals of Badrinath, the famous Himalayan temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be reopened for devotees in the wee hours of April 30. The gates of the temple will be ceremoniously opened amid chanting of Vedic hymns&#160; at 4....

PFI, linked NGO officials meet ED to seek more time on summons

Officials of the PFI and a linked NGO on Wednesday met ED officials to seek more time for its office bearers to appear before the federal probe agency, officials said. A group of four officials, including a legal representative&#160;of the ...

McEnroe, Navratilova sorry for rules breach after Margaret Court protest

Melbourne, Jan 29 AFP Tennis legends John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova apologised on Wednesday for breaking Australian Open protocols after their on-court protest targeting controversial Australian great Margaret Court. The two Americans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020