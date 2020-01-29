Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Fourth-tier Belfort eliminate Montpellier in French Cup

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 02:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 02:41 IST
Soccer-Fourth-tier Belfort eliminate Montpellier in French Cup

Fourth division side Belfort knocked top-flight Montpellier out of the French Cup last 16 with a 5-4 victory on penalties after a 0-0 draw following extra time on Tuesday. Montpellier had to play with 10 men in the extra period after goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli was sent off in stoppage time for handling the ball outside the area.

Anthony Le Tallec and Junior Sambia missed their spot kicks for the fourth-placed Ligue 1 side with 21-year-old Maxime Loichot netting to send National 2 side Belfort through. Stade Rennes reached the quarter-finals by winning 5-4 after extra time at fellow top-flight side Angers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe tributes include Brazilian Sixers guard's big game

Miami, Jan 29 AFP Kobe Bryants hometown NBA club, the Philadelphia 76ers, paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend Tuesday while heartbroken players tried to cope with the five-time NBA champions death. Bryant died Sunday at age 41 in ...

Badrinath to reopen for devotees on April 30

The sacred portals of Badrinath, the famous Himalayan temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be reopened for devotees in the wee hours of April 30. The gates of the temple will be ceremoniously opened amid chanting of Vedic hymns&#160; at 4....

PFI, linked NGO officials meet ED to seek more time on summons

Officials of the PFI and a linked NGO on Wednesday met ED officials to seek more time for its office bearers to appear before the federal probe agency, officials said. A group of four officials, including a legal representative&#160;of the ...

McEnroe, Navratilova sorry for rules breach after Margaret Court protest

Melbourne, Jan 29 AFP Tennis legends John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova apologised on Wednesday for breaking Australian Open protocols after their on-court protest targeting controversial Australian great Margaret Court. The two Americans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020