Soccer-Fourth-tier Belfort eliminate Montpellier in French Cup

Fourth division side Belfort knocked top-flight Montpellier out of the French Cup last 16 with a 5-4 victory on penalties after a 0-0 draw following extra time on Tuesday. Montpellier had to play with 10 men in the extra period after goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli was sent off in stoppage time for handling the ball outside the area.

Anthony Le Tallec and Junior Sambia missed their spot kicks for the fourth-placed Ligue 1 side with 21-year-old Maxime Loichot netting to send National 2 side Belfort through. Stade Rennes reached the quarter-finals by winning 5-4 after extra time at fellow top-flight side Angers.

