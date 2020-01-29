HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 10 at the Australian Open

Highlights of the 10th day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEDT; GMT+11):

0000 THIEM BATTLES PAST TOP SEED NADAL

Austria's Dominic Thiem avenged his French Open final defeat against Rafa Nadal with a 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) quarter-final win over the Spaniard. Thiem becomes only the second Austrian player to reach the Australian Open semi-finals after Thomas Muster, who reached the last 4 here in 1989 and 1997. The fifth seed will meet Alexander Zverev for a place in the final.

1709 ZVEREV STARTS SLOW BEFORE BLASTING PAST WAWRINKA

Alexander Zverev surrendered the first set but recovered to beat three-times major champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 and reach the semi-final stage of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. The seventh seed also became the first German man to make the last four at a major since Tommy Haas in 2009.

1531 HALEP DISCUSSES THE BREAKFAST OF WINNERS

Having thrashed Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-1 6-1 in under an hour to reach the semi-finals, Simona Halep was asked what she ate in the morning to produce a near-flawless display.

"Well, I played really well? Same thing. I have two weeks eating the same thing: ham and cheese," Halep said. "Perfection doesn't exist, but I'm very happy with the way I played."

1415 MUGURUZA DENIES PAVLYUCHENKOVA TO REACH SEMIS

Former world number one Garbine Muguruza scored a 7-5 6-3 victory over 30th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to storm into her first Grand Slam semi-final since Roland Garros in 2018.

1206 HALEP RACES INTO SEMI-FINALS

Fourth seed Simona Halep advanced to her second Australian Open semi-final with a 6-1 6-1 demolition of Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in just 53 minutes on Rod Laver Arena. Halep broke five times on the way to set up a semi-final against either Garbine Muguruza or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who play next.

