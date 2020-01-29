Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 10 at the Australian Open

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 18:30 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 10 at the Australian Open
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Highlights of the 10th day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEDT; GMT+11):

0000 THIEM BATTLES PAST TOP SEED NADAL

Austria's Dominic Thiem avenged his French Open final defeat against Rafa Nadal with a 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) quarter-final win over the Spaniard. Thiem becomes only the second Austrian player to reach the Australian Open semi-finals after Thomas Muster, who reached the last 4 here in 1989 and 1997. The fifth seed will meet Alexander Zverev for a place in the final.

READ MORE

Zverev breaks Grand Slam semis barrier with win over Wawrinka

Muguruza marches into Australian Open semi-finals Halep going shopping after romp to last four in Melbourne

After Federer last year, Nadal encounters tight Australian Open security Giving up Grand Slam obsession helps Zverev to break through the barrier

Navratilova, McEnroe apologize for Margaret Court Arena protest After the second great escape, Federer faces holder Djokovic

Australian Open order of play on Thursday

1709 ZVEREV STARTS SLOW BEFORE BLASTING PAST WAWRINKA

Alexander Zverev surrendered the first set but recovered to beat three-times major champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 and reach the semi-final stage of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. The seventh seed also became the first German man to make the last four at a major since Tommy Haas in 2009.

1531 HALEP DISCUSSES THE BREAKFAST OF WINNERS

Having thrashed Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-1 6-1 in under an hour to reach the semi-finals, Simona Halep was asked what she ate in the morning to produce a near-flawless display.

"Well, I played really well? Same thing. I have two weeks eating the same thing: ham and cheese," Halep said. "Perfection doesn't exist, but I'm very happy with the way I played."

1415 MUGURUZA DENIES PAVLYUCHENKOVA TO REACH SEMIS

Former world number one Garbine Muguruza scored a 7-5 6-3 victory over 30th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to storm into her first Grand Slam semi-final since Roland Garros in 2018.

1206 HALEP RACES INTO SEMI-FINALS

Fourth seed Simona Halep advanced to her second Australian Open semi-final with a 6-1 6-1 demolition of Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in just 53 minutes on Rod Laver Arena. Halep broke five times on the way to set up a semi-final against either Garbine Muguruza or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who play next.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Singapores Shiok Meats hopes to hook diners with lab-grown shrimpShiok Meats, a Singapore-based start-up whose name means very good in local slang, aims to become the first company in t...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Accuser Mimi Haleyi says Weinstein lunged at her in SoHo apartmentMimi Haleyi, one of the woman former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting, told a jury...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Im in an apocalypse American student trapped in coronavirus-hit Chinese cityFor almost a week, 21-year-old American-born college student Nicholas Schneider has been trying and failing to...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Former actress says Weinstein groped, propositioned herA costume designer and former actress told jurors in Harvey Weinsteins rape trial on Wednesday that the former producer grop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020