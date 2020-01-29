Motorcycling-Quartararo to replace Rossi at Yamaha MotoGP team in 2021

French rider Fabio Quartararo will replace Valentino Rossi at the factory Yamaha MotoGP team in 2021 with the Italian great to decide his future later this year, Yamaha said on Wednesday.

"Yamaha and Rossi have mutually agreed that the personal decision whether the Italian will remain an active rider in the MotoGP World Championship in 2021 will be taken mid-2020," they said in a statement.

