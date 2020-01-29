Left Menu
Soccer-Arsenal sign Flamengo's Mari on short-term loan deal

  • Updated: 29-01-2020 19:20 IST
Arsenal have signed Spanish defender Pablo Mari on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Mari, 26, helped Flamengo win the Brazilian Serie A title and the Copa Libertadores last year after joining them from Manchester City in July.

Arsenal said they have an option to sign Mari on a permanent deal at the end of the current campaign. "Pablo is an experienced player who will provide us with additional defensive quality," Arsenal's technical director Edu told the club website https://www.arsenal.com/news/pablo-mari-join-club-loan.

"We have been monitoring Pablo's career for a while and we are very pleased to have reached agreement with Flamengo for him to join us initially until the end of our season." Mari will bolster manager Mikel Arteta's defensive options, with Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac all injured.

Shkodran Mustafi also picked up an ankle injury in Arsenal's FA Cup fourth-round win against Bournemouth on Monday.

