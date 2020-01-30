Left Menu
Soccer-Solskjaer says Matic dismissal against Man City an 'absolute joke'

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the decision to send off midfielder Nemanja Matic in Wednesday's 1-0 League Cup victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium was an "absolute joke" Matic, who scored the winner in the first half, was shown a yellow card for a foul on Riyad Mahrez before being given another 14 minutes from time for a foul on Ilkay Gundogan.

"It's hard to score with 11 here, never mind 10. Never a sending off. For me, an absolute joke," Solskjaer told British media. "It's ironic really that he gets a yellow with his first foul, almost gets a yellow with his second foul, which isn't even a foul. The last one is a yellow, but a red overall? Nowhere near.

Despite winning the second leg United crashed out after a 3-2 aggregate defeat. Solskjaer said his team did everything they could to overturn the 3-1 first-leg deficit.

"They have given us absolutely everything these boys, I'm so incredibly proud," he added. He was less impressed by the behavior of some fans during the game and called for it to be stamped out.

"Football is a game we should all enjoy, spectators and the ones playing," he said. "We want rivalry but keep it at the same level. Let's make sure we eradicate this now."

