Rumors swirl about Seattle franchise's name

  • Updated: 30-01-2020 08:29 IST
Seattle's new NHL franchise will take the ice in the fall of 2021. As for that franchise's name? The options appear to be narrowing.

Rumors spread Wednesday that the team had chosen to become the Seattle Kraken, named after a mythological sea monster that tormented sailors. Other name that have been floated are the Seattle Sockeyes and the Seattle Totems. The franchise offered a murky take on the speculation.

"While we're aware of some fishy rumors surrounding our team name, please rest assured we're doing our due diligence by scouring the depths of the ocean, the tallest mountains, and the densest parts of the forest to find the right name for our great, green city," the team said on its Twitter account. Actor-comedian-filmmaker Kevin Smith immediately embraced the possible Kraken team name.

"SEATTLE!" Smith tweeted. "If you name your new @NHL team the KRAKEN, so help me Zeus, I will become a big, fat Krak-Head! Release the Kraken - the most absolutely metal name for (a) hockey team since the @NJDevils!"

