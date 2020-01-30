Left Menu
Development News Edition

Injury-ravaged NZ call country's tallest cricketer Jamieson for ODIs against India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 14:48 IST
Injury-ravaged NZ call country's tallest cricketer Jamieson for ODIs against India

Injuries to frontline fast bowlers have forced New Zealand to opt for fresh blood in their pace attack, including the country's tallest cricketer Kyle Jamieson, for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India. The 6'8" tall uncapped Jamieson could be in for a potential debut in the series starting February 5 in Hamilton, while Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett return to the squad after a long absence.

Injury has meant the likes of Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry are unavailable for the series. Nicknamed Killa, the towering Jamieson has been using his height to good effect in the domestic circuit, bouncing out batsmen.

Born in Auckland and brought up in Canterbury, the 25-year-od has of late sparkled for New Zealand A, including against the touring India A side recently. He is taller than New Zealand's batting coach Peter Fulton, nicknamed 'Two-metre Peter'.

While he was coming through the ranks following an impressive performance in the 2014 U-19 World Cup, the Black Caps tweeted in 2016: "Move over Two Metre Peter! Meet NZ's new tallest cricketer Kyle Jamieson 2.03 metres (6'8) in jandals". The Black Caps will rely on Tim Southee's experience, while Colin de Grandhomme returns to the squad after being left out for the last two T20Is.

Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner will be the all-round options. Meanwhile, spinner Ish Sodhi has been included in the squad for only the first ODI in Hamilton.

He will be released for the second unofficial 'Test' between India A and New Zealand A in Christchurch on February 7. Coach Gary Stead said his team was aware of the task at hand and looked up to his batsmen to step up.

"We've seen from the Twenty20 series (India) are clearly as strong as ever," Stead said. "While the bowling line-up has a fresh look, the batting is very settled and we'll likely have the same top eight batsmen from the World Cup finals.

"Tim Southee has an important job leading our new look pace attack, which has a huge opportunity against some of the very best batsmen in the world. This is the first ODI series for New Zealand since their infamous 'loss' in the 2019 World Cup final.

New Zealand trail the ongoing five-match T20 International series against India 0-3. ODI squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (1st ODI), Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Banks and fund managers want trial of shorter European trading day

Banks and asset managers called on Thursday for a one-year trial of a shorter trading day for European stock exchanges to make markets more efficient, lift volumes and attract more women. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe AFME...

FACTBOX-U.S. lawsuits take aim at vaping

Several deaths and potentially hundreds of illnesses tied to e-cigarettes, which allow users to inhale nicotine vapor, often flavored, without smoking, have been reported by the U.S. public health agency.Lawsuits on behalf of young consumer...

Falcons' Blank rooting for Shanahan in Super Bowl LIV

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has a rooting interest in Super Bowl LIV, and he isnt being shy about it. When asked by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution if he was rooting for San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Blank was direct with...

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020