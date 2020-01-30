Left Menu
Focus on Sindhu-Tzu Ying tie as Hyderabad Hunters host Bangaluru Raptors in PBL

  PTI
  • |
  Hyderabad
  • |
  Updated: 30-01-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 17:31 IST
Two of the world's best woman shuttlers, PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying will face off against each other when Hyderabad Hunters host Bengaluru Raptors in the much-anticipated fixture of the Premier Badminton League here on Friday. Excitement for this encounter has been building up since the auction for the fifth edition of the league was held as Sindhu and Tzu Ying orchestrated two of the most enthralling matches on the BWF World Tour last year.

World no.6 Sindhu got the better of the Tzu Ying on her way to clinching a historic gold medal at the World Championships last year and the Indian is well aware that the that world no.2 Chinese Taipei shuttler would produce a stiff challenge even at the PBL. "Tai (Tzu Ying) is always fun to play against. It's not going to be easy. But we'll be playing in front of our home crowd. Yesterday we had a few losses, but overall we won the tie. It's going to be a good fight tomorrow. I am really looking forward to it," said Sindhu.

With the defending champions, Raptors suffering a loss in each of their three ties so far, Tzu Ying knows the importance of a win against Sindhu. "When you compare tomorrow's match with other matches we play on the Tour, this is a very different one. Because this is PBL, we have to work along with our team members so that the Raptors manage to get a win. It's very crucial for us to win this match," said Tzu Ying.

For Sindhu, finding her confidence and conviction on the court is imperative, and that too against an opponent who holds a dominating 12-5 win-loss record against her. Despite Hyderabad Hunters starting their home leg with 2-1 victory against the North Eastern Warriors, the Rio Olympic silver medallist had a bad outing on Wednesday as she lost against world no. 10 Michelle Li in straight games.

"Yes, I lost yesterday but at the same time it's important to move forward and look ahead. I will rectify my mistakes in my training session and I am ready to focus on the next match," said Sindhu. She also said that while the rivalry between her and Tzu Ying is intense on the court, they share a great rapport outside of it.

"On the court we have a rivalry because both of us want to give our best and win the match. Outside we are great casual, normal friends and we share a great bonding with each other," said Sindhu. While the clash between Sindhu and Tzu Ying will be the cynosure of all eyes, the Bengaluru Raptors will be desperately hoping to end their winless streak and world championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth's form could make the difference.

Sai Praneeth notched up his first win of the fifth season in the Raptors' most recent tie against Pune 7 Aces in Lucknow, which should boost the team's confidence.

