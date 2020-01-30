Ranji: Surya returns for game against Saurashtra; Tare to lead

Senior batsman Suryakumar Yadav has returned to Mumbai's 15-member Ranji Trophy squad for their game against in-form Saurashtra, after his stint with India A team in New Zealand. The squad was announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association on its website on Thursday.

Experienced wicket-keeper-batsman Aditya Tare will continue to lead Mumbai, whose game against Himachal Pradesh was called off due to wet outfield in Dharamshala on Thursday. The 41-time Ranji champions will play Saurashtra next at Rajkot from February 4.

Surya was part of the India A limited-overs side, which played three unofficial ODIs and two practise games in New Zealand. He managed to score just 60 runs in three unofficial ODIs, while he scored 50 and 26 in the practise matches.

Surya, courtesy the New Zealand tour, had missed the Ranji games against Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. He was leading the Mumbai team before he went to New Zealand, after which Tare led the side.

The Mumbai selectors have deposed their faith in Tare's leadership skills, as he will continue to lead in the game against Saurashtra. Young batsman Hardik Tamore makes way for Surya, while opener Jay Bista and another young batsman Bhupen Lalwani have retained their places.

Sarfaraz Khan, who notched up a double 100 after a triple ton at Wankhede against Uttar Pradesh, is also in the side. While left-arm spinner Shams Mulani and off-spinner Shashank Attarde continue to be in the side, the pace attack will be spearheaded by Tushar Deshpande with Royston Dias and Deepak Shetty.

Mumbai have a tough ask at hand to enter the knockouts and will need an outright win or even a win with bonus point to remain in the fray. Squad: Aditya Tare (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Shubham Ranjane, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias, Shashank Attarde, Vinayak Bhoir, Aquib Kureshi, Bhupen Lalwani and Deepak Shetty..

