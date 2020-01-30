Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Yamaha open to Lorenzo making wild card return to MotoGP

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:20 IST
Motorcycling-Yamaha open to Lorenzo making wild card return to MotoGP

Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo could make a wild card comeback to MotoGP after Yamaha signed the Spaniard as a factory test team rider on Thursday. The 32-year-old retired last year after struggling alongside six-times world champion Marc Marquez in an injury-plagued season at Honda.

Lorenzo won his 2010, 2012 and 2015 titles with Yamaha. Yamaha said in a statement that Lorenzo would ride the YZR-M1 at next week's MotoGP shakedown test in Sepang, Malaysia, and will also take part in some tests later in the year.

"So far, no wild card rides are planned for Lorenzo in 2020, but Yamaha is open to the possibility, should he decide to race again," the team said. Yamaha have Spaniard Maverick Vinales and Italian great Valentino Rossi, a nine-times world champion across all categories, as their factory team riders this season.

Rossi, 40, is mulling his options after the team announced on Wednesday that French youngster Fabio Quartararo will be replacing him from 2021. Lorenzo said he had always planned to stay involved with MotoGP.

"I think this is a suitable role for me. I know the team and the M1 well. The Yamaha really suited my riding style, and it will be very interesting to ’meet up with my old bike again'," he said. "This allows me to do what I love -- riding motorbikes and pushing the limit -- whilst enjoying a slightly calmer lifestyle than I did in previous years."

Lorenzo will work with Rossi's former crew chief Silvano Galbusera in the test team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US seeking Iraqi nod to bring in air defenses after Iran attack

The United States is trying to secure permission from Iraq to bring Patriot missile defenses into the country to better defend U.S. forces after Irans Jan. 8 missile attack, which wounded 50 American troops, Defense Secretary Mark Esper sai...

Hockey India congratulates Rani Rampal for winning World Games Athlete of the Year award

Hockey India on Thursday congratulated Indian women hockey teams captain Rani Rampal for winning the World Games Athlete of the Year 2019 award. Rampal, who was among the 25 athletes was nominated for this award from 25 sports, received a m...

Man convicted of trying to steal 1215 Magna Carta from UK cathedral

A man who tried steal an original copy of the 1215 Magna Carta, considered to be one of the most important documents in the history of democracy, from an English cathedral was found guilty on Thursday of criminal damage and attempted theft....

UPDATE 1-Banks and fund managers want trial of shorter European trading day

Banks and asset managers called on Thursday for a one-year trial of a shorter trading day for European stock exchanges to make markets more efficient, lift volumes and attract more women. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe AFME...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020