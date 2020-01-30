Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-McDowell and Green set early pace at Saudi International

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 22:20 IST
Golf-McDowell and Green set early pace at Saudi International
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@TheOpen)

Graeme McDowell birdied his final three holes in difficult conditions to grab a share of the lead alongside Gavin Green after the opening round of the Saudi International in King Abdullah Economic City on Thursday. Malaysia's Green teed off in the first group of the day and he took advantage of perfect scoring conditions, turning in 30 with five birdies.

Green finished with six-under-par 64 and for a long time, it looked like his score would not be matched, with the wind whipping up in the afternoon at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. Yet McDowell displayed his ability to grind out scores as he recovered from a double bogey on the 11th with four birdies on the back nine.

"It was nice to get out of there with six-under because I felt like I played great today," he said. "It would have been a horrible round to let get away but to finish birdie-birdie-birdie was nice. "Playing well in these conditions is really just about trying to stay patient. Hang tough, hit fairways, hit greens and obviously being a good putter helps as well - be able to clean up any mistakes you make."

McDowell and Green finished a shot clear of Swedish duo Henrik Stenson and Sebastian Soderberg, Spaniard Adri Arnaus, Frenchman Victor Perez and Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas. 'PHIL THE THRILL'

After making the turn at two-over, Phil Mickelson surged up the leaderboard with seven birdies and a bogey on the back nine as he got to four-under alongside New Zealand's Ryan Fox, and English quartet Ross Fisher, Tom Lewis, Aaron Rai, and Andy Sullivan. Nicknamed 'Phil the Thrill', Mickelson raised his game up a notch with the shot of the day on the par-three 11th as his tee shot clipped the flagstick before settling a couple of feet away for a birdie.

"It was certainly evident early in the round where I made a couple of shots that weren't that hard that I made difficultly," five-times major winner Mickelson said. "But the back nine, things really started to come together."

Defending champion Dustin Johnson and Lucas Herbert, who won the Dubai Desert Classic last weekend, we're in the group three shots off the lead. World number one Brooks Koepka birdied the par-five 18th to card a level-par 70, while Open champion Shane Lowry bogeyed the same hole to finish five shots off the pace on one-under.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Hubei says coronavirus deaths rise to 204 in province

The health commission for Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday that deaths in the province from the disease had risen by 42 to 204 as of the end of Jan. 30.There had been a further 1,220 ...

Heatwave threatens to stoke Australia's deadly bushfires despite containment efforts

Firefighters will struggle to contain deadly fires as soaring temperature and strong winds stoke the threat of more blazes across Australias east coast, authorities said on Friday Since September, Australia has been battling bushfires that ...

NBA-Bryant tribute part of sweeping changes to NBA All-Star Game

The number 24 jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant will play a role in determining the winner of next months All-Star Game in Chicago, the NBA said on Thursday with further plans to honour the Los Angeles Lakers great still to come. As part ...

Singapore Airlines to reduce capacity to mainland China in February due to virus

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it would reduce capacity on some of its routes to mainland China in February due to the growing scale of the coronavirus epidemic.The cuts include flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020