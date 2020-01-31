Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Tennis-Confident Kenin keen to take the fight to Muguruza

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 12:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 12:24 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-Confident Kenin keen to take the fight to Muguruza
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sofia Kenin will be making her debut in a Grand Slam final when she faces Garbine Muguruza for the Australian Open title on Saturday but what she lacks in experience the American more than makes up for in courage and confidence.

Muguruza has been in three previous Grand Slam finals, winning two of them at Roland Garros (2016) and Wimbledon (2017), while the 21-year-old American had been beyond the third round only once -- beating Serena Williams at last year's French Open before losing to Ash Barty in the next round. But Kenin has shown at Melbourne Park she has the game to beat the biggest names, building on a stellar 2019 when she won all three of her singles titles to reach a career-high world ranking of 12.

"No matter who I'm playing, where I'm playing, I'm going to fight for it. It doesn't matter," she said. "Of course, I have a lot of respect for my opponents when I'm playing. "When I'm going to court, I'm there to win, I'm here to do my job. I'm doing my best."

Barty learned the hard way about Kenin's fighting spirit in their semi-final. The world number one was on the front foot for most of their match but Kenin dug her heels in and fought back to defeat the Australian in front of her home fans.

Spaniard Muguruza lost her only prior meeting with Moscow-born Kenin, in Beijing last year, and knows the American will be no pushover. "I think she's playing great. I think since a while she's just progressing up in the rankings and in the results," said Muguruza. "So I think she deserves to be in the final with the tennis she has been showing."

While 14th seed Kenin has been the form player coming into Melbourne, Muguruza was unseeded as a result of a largely dismal 2019 season. The Spaniard, who reached the top of the WTA rankings in 2017, also suffered from a viral illness before the start of the Australian Open and had to withdraw from the quarter-finals of the Hobart warmup.

But she recovered to take her place at Melbourne Park and has gone from strength to strength, downing world number three Simona Halep in a scorching semi-final. Kenin said she would be out to land the first blow.

"Of course, I want to do the first punches. I don't want to be in defense against her. She can really put the ball away. She's really aggressive," said the American. "So I feel like it's going to be who's controlling the points more, who is dictating. Hopefully, I can use what I did in Beijing to help me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India should focus on network products to chart China-like export trajectory: Survey

India can emerge as a major hub for assembly of network products, and a clear-headed strategy in this direction will help to achieve the target of USD 5 trillion economy, create jobs and chart China-like export trajectory, the Economic Surv...

Labour reforms, higher women participation in workforce to push job creation: Survey

Deregulating labour laws, encouraging MSMEs, increasing female participation in workforce and higher spending by pubic sector on health and education would help create more jobs and increase employability in the country, the Economic Survey...

New NBA All-Star Game format announced to increase competition level

The NBA NBA.com announced today a new format for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game designed to increase the level of competition throughout the game, provide additional excitement at the finish and make the outcome of every quarter count for chari...

Sensex drops 190 pts; Nifty ends below 12K

Market benchmark Sensex fell 190 points and the Nifty slumped below the 12,000 level on Friday after the Economic Survey suggested relaxing fiscal deficit target to revive growth. Witnessing a sharp decline at the fag end of the session, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020