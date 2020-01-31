Rugby-Furbank to make England debut in Six Nations opener against France

George Furbank will make his England debut against France on Sunday after Anthony Watson was ruled out of the Six Nations opener with a calf injury. England coach Eddie Jones has named Furbank at fullback after an impressive run with Northampton Saints this season, with Elliot Daly switching to the wing.

Tom Curry is selected as number eight with Sam Underhill at openside flanker and Courtney Lawes at blindside flanker. Bath prop Will Stuart is also likely to win his first cap from the bench as a replacement for Kyle Sinckler.

Starting XV: 15-George Furbank, 14-Jonny May, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Owen Farrell (captain), 11-Elliot Daly, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs, 8-Tom Curry, 7-Sam Underhill, 6-Courtney Lawes, 5-Charlie Ewels, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Jamie George, 1-Joe Marler Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Ellis Genge, 18-Will Stuart, 19-George Kruis, 20-Lewis Ludlam, 21-Willi Heinz, 22-Ollie Devoto, 23-Jonathan Joseph

