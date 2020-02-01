Left Menu
Vasilevskiy, Lightning hold off Ducks

  • Updated: 01-02-2020 11:31 IST
  • Created: 01-02-2020 11:17 IST
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves to post his 150th NHL victory as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the host Anaheim Ducks 4-3 Friday night. Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and an assist, and Ondrej Palat and Erik Cernak also scored for the Lightning, who improved to 7-0-0 against the Pacific Division this season and are 14-2-1 in their past 17 games overall.

Vasilevskiy improved to 150-68-18 in his six-year career. The Lightning have a 10-game point streak in Anaheim (6-0-4), with their last regulation loss at Honda Center coming on Dec. 14, 2005.

Rickard Rakell, Michael Del Zotto and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks, and goaltender John Gibson stopped 18 of 22 shots. Ryan Getzlaf notched two assists, and Rakell and Del Zotto had one apiece. Anaheim, which had won three of its previous four games, was seeking back-to-back victories in regulation for the first time since mid-October.

After giving up two goals in the first period, Vasilevskiy blanked the Ducks the rest of the way to improve to 13-0-2 in his past 15 games. Cirelli scored the go-ahead goal at 18:58 of the second period, breaking a 2-2 tie.

Defenseman Jan Rutta's shot from the right point deflected off Cirelli's right shin guard as the center battled for position in front of the net with two Ducks players, and the puck ricocheted off Gibson and over the goal line. Cirelli has nine points (four goals, five assists) in the past six games. Kucherov added what proved to be a necessary insurance goal at 10:56 of the third. Kucherov took a long lead pass from Steven Stamkos at the Anaheim blue line, shrugged off a defender and put a backhander over Gibson's left shoulder.

Terry scored Anaheim's final goal at 19:47 of the third. Both teams scored twice in the first period.

Palat gave the Lightning the lead at 4:07 before Rakell tied it at 8:42. Cernak scored to give the Lightning a 2-1 edge at 14:43, but Del Zotto notched an unassisted goal at 18:29 to forge another tie.

