Left Menu
Development News Edition

BAI names 16-member squad for Dutch and German Junior Open

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 19:16 IST
BAI names 16-member squad for Dutch and German Junior Open
Representative Image

Talented shuttlers Ravi and Mansi Singh will lead a 16-member Indian squad at the upcoming junior international Grand Prix tournaments in the Netherlands and Germany, Badminton Association of India (BAI) said on Saturday. The Dutch Junior International will be held from February 26 to March 1 in Haarlem, Netherlands, while German Junior will take place from March 4 to 8 in Berlin.

Ravi of Haryana will look to continue his sterling form after winning the first selection tournament in Chandigarh and finishing as a runner-up in the second selection tournament in Bangalore. Besides him, the Bangalore Ranking Tournament champion Harsh Arora will be part of the men's singles squad along with Nagpur's Rohan Gurbani and Tamil Nadu's Rithvik Sanjeevi S.

In girls' singles, Lucknow girl Mansi Singh will be leading the charge for India. Mansi, who finished at the top in both the selection tournaments, will be looking forward to continuing her exceptional form in the international circuit. Besides Mansi, Dubai International Series gold medallist Tasnim Mir and rising stars Aditi Bhatt from Uttarakhand and Utsava Palit from West Bengal will make up the Indian girls' singles squad.

The pair of Achutaditya Rao Doddavarappu and Edwin Joy will be keen to impress with their performance along with the pair of Gireesh Nayudu B and Sankarprasad Udaykumar in the boys' doubles event. In girls' doubles, the Uttar Pradesh duo of Shruti Mishra and Shailja Shukla will be spearheading the Indian challenge along with Aditi Bhatt and Tanya Hemant.

Shruti will also be a key contender in the mixed doubles along with partner Edwin Joy. The other pair representing India in the category will be Sankarprasad Udaykumar and Treesa Jolly. Squad:

Boys: Ravi, Rithvik Sanjeevi S, Rohan Gurbani, Harsh Arora, Achutaditya Rao Doddavarappu, Edwin Joy, Gireesh Nayudu B, and Snakarprasad Udaykumar Girls: Mansi Singh, Tasnim Mir, Aditi Bhatt, Utsava Palit, Shruti Mishra, Shailja Shukla, Treesa Jolly, and Tanya Hemant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Russian, Chinese foreign ministers discuss cooperation in fighting new virus

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed cooperation in fighting the coronavirus outbreak in a phone call on Saturday, the Russian foreign ministry said.The Russian side gave a high appraisal of t...

WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Comeback kid Kenin overpowers Muguruza to claim first major

Sofia Kenin showed grit and combativeness on the way to her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday, as the 21-year-old American fought her way back from a set down to beat Spains Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open final.Kenin may not have...

NFL-Mahomes eyes throne, Garoppolo seeks respect as young quarterbacks cap transformative NFL season

With one day to go until Super Bowl LIV, it is safe to say quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes have had very different weeks.For the Kansas City Chiefs 24-year-old phenom Mahomes, the media-saturated days in Miami ahead of Sund...

UPDATE 1-Italian judge to rule on Mediaset's TV project as early as next week - sources

An Italian judge is set to decide as early as next week on a request by French media group Vivendi to suspend a planned reorganization at Italian broadcaster Mediaset, four legal sources said after a closed-door hearing on Saturday. The jud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020