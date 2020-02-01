Rugby-France's Penaud out of England clash with injury - media

France winger Damian Penaud has been ruled out of Sunday's Six Nations clash against England with a calf injury, French media reported on Saturday. French radio RMC and sports daily L'Equipe said Penaud picked up the injury during the captain's run on Saturday.

They added he had been replaced in the starting XV by Vincent Rattez for the game at the Stade de France. The French rugby federation were not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.