REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET/7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

SPORTS NFL-FOOTBALL-SUPERBOWL-QUARTERBACKS Mahomes eyes throne, Garoppolo seeks respect as young quarterbacks cap transformative NFL season

MIAMI - With one day to go until Super Bowl LIV, it is safe to say quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes have had very different weeks. FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-HALFTIME 13 minutes, $13 million: The logistics of pulling off a Super Bowl halftime show

NEW YORK - The popular Super Bowl halftime show is only 13 minutes long, but the million-dollar-a-minute extravaganza takes thousands of people, months of planning and near military precision to pull off. TENNIS-AUSOPEN-MUGURUZA Mountaineer Muguruza falls short of Australian Open summit

MELBOURNE - Garbine Muguruza battled to the top of Africa's highest mountain during the offseason but fell just short during her final push to the summit of the Australian Open on Saturday. UPCOMING:

SPORTS CRICKET-T20-NZL-IND/

Cricket-New Zealand v India Twenty20 international New Zealand host India in the fifth match of their Twenty20 series in Mt. Maunganui.

Feb 2 FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/SOWERS (PIX)

NFL-Super women poised to steal Super Bowl With two owners, two global pop stars headlining the halftime show and a trailblazing coach Super Bowl LIV might be remembered for the super women who will usher the National Football League into a new era.

1 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (TV)

Golf - European Tour - Saudi International Day four of the Saudi International. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson are among the names who have signed up to play.

2 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT GOLF-PHOENIX/

Golf - PGA Tour - Phoenix Open final round Coverage of final round of the PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

Feb 2 OLYMPICS-2020/VOLLEYBALL-OPENING (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Ariake Arena, one of venues newly built for Tokyo 2020, is officially opened The Ariake Arena, one of venues newly built for Tokyo 2020 that will host volleyball and wheelchair rugby, is officially opened by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

2 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-ENG/ (PIX)

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v England. 2 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-ARS/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Arsenal.

2 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-ARS/

Soccer - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Arsenal League leaders Manchester City take on second-placed Arsenal, and we round up the rest of the action from around the FA Women's Super League.

2 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur play Manchester City in the Premier League.

2 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-FIO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Fiorentina Juventus host Fiorentina in a Serie A match.

2 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-SPA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Spal Lazio host Spal in a Serie A match.

2 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-ROM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v AS Roma AS Roma visit Sassuolo in a Serie A match. We will include details from the day's other two matches.

1 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open Action from the men's final of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

2 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

