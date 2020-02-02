Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blackhawks roll past reeling Coyotes with shootout win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Arizona
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 09:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 09:40 IST
Blackhawks roll past reeling Coyotes with shootout win
Image Credit: pixabay

Brandon Saad's two goals, 40 saves by goaltender Corey Crawford and shootout goals from Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane gave the visiting Chicago Blackhawks a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes in overtime Saturday night. The Blackhawks have won six of their last seven games, while the Coyotes have lost five straight and are 1-5-3 in their last nine games.

Brad Richardson and Conor Garland scored for Arizona, but the Coyotes missed both shots in the shootout after rallying from a 2-0 deficit to get the game to overtime. Antti Raanta was solid in net with 42 saves and almost singlehandedly was responsible for the game going to overtime, with an acrobatic skates-up save late in the third period and stops of open shots in a wild three-on-three overtime period.

Saad has four goals in his last four games. Kane assisted on both goals and extended his point streak to 12 games. Saad scored off a rush and zipped the puck past Raanta at 12:08 of the first period. He gave Chicago a 2-0 lead at 4:36 of the second when the Coyotes couldn't clear the puck out of their zone, and Kane picked up his 40th assist of the season.

The Coyotes rallied with two goals in the second period. Richardson scored on a rebound of a Carl Soderberg shot at 8:58, and Garland raised his team-high goal total to 17 when he sped past defenders and flipped a shot past Crawford in the net with 1:40 left in the period. Arizona peppered Crawford with chances early in the third period, but couldn't convert. In overtime, Raanta turned away shots from Duncan Keith, Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik.

Out of the All-Star break, Arizona has lost its first three contests and back-to-back overtime games while Chicago stayed hot despite playing its first game in 11 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

How to survive coronavirus quarantine, French style

Carry-Le-Rouet France, Feb 2 AFP Twice a day they will have their temperature taken and nurses will check them for coronavirus symptoms other than that, their main concern will be how to keep their phone charged and get their laundry done. ...

Saudi Arabia evacuates 10 students from China's Wuhan -Saudi state TV

Saudi Arabia has evacuated 10 students from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus outbreak began, Saudi state television reported on Sunday citing a Saudi diplomat.Chinese authorities approved the special flight that flew the ...

Health News Roundup: Good sleep practices may boost performance in older shift workers

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.To mask or not to mask confusion spreads over coronavirus protectionDo not wear a mask if you are well read a warning plastered across the front of Singapores main newspaper on Friday, as...

Participants hail car rally for blind, say it will help in inclusion of visually impaired in society

Participants on Sunday hailed the car rally which was organised for the visually impaired in Ahmedabad stating that such initiatives will help in inclusion of the blind in society. The rally was organised by Blind Peoples Association on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020